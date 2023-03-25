Children at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson celebrated Ag Week with Lexi Love of the Jackson County Farm Bureau and William Gaston of Jackson EMC. In addition to the book, I Love Strawberries, children painted rocks for the library’s Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail Garden and enjoyed fresh strawberries.
- Hope aboard the NIC Express on Tuesday, April 4, at 10:30 a.m. as Conductor Jim Baughman shares his passion for railroading. In addition to educating attendees about the history of the railroad, he will also bring his railroad memorabilia collection for everyone to see. The program is free and open to all ages with a parent or guardian. The program will be held in the library annex.
- The Daisy Festival is on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. Enjoy cakewalks, crafts, food, games, music and more at the Nicholson City Park. On Saturday, stop by the library booth. The library will be selling raffle tickets for this year’s quilt. All monies raised from the cakewalks and quilt go to the “Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” to fund the 2023 Summer Reading Program.
- The City of Nicholson’s annual clean-up day is Saturday, April 8, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be held in the parking lot of the Benton Center/Nicholson City Hall. No tires, paint or batteries will be accepted. Proof of residency will be required.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets Thursday, April 20, at 1:30 p.m. Stop by the Circulation Desk for your copy. Everyone ages 16 and older are welcome.
- The library will be closed Saturday, April 8, for the Easter holiday.
