Ag Week

Lexi Love (Jackson County Farm Bureau) and William Gaston (Jackson JEMC) are shown with the book donated to all Piedmont Regional libraries, "I Love Strawberries."

Children at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson celebrated Ag Week with Lexi Love of the Jackson County Farm Bureau and William Gaston of Jackson EMC. In addition to the book, I Love Strawberries, children painted rocks for the library’s Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail Garden and enjoyed fresh strawberries. 

In other library news:

