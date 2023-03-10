Foster

Quinn Foster participated in the Nicholson library's Book Scavenger Hunt. She choose some Fairy Wings as her prize.

The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is celebrating Ag Week. On Monday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m., Lexi Love from the Jackson County Farm Bureau will be reading "I Love Strawberries" by Shannon Anderson. A copy of that book will be donated to the library.

In addition to enjoying the story, children can paint rocks to look like strawberries for the library’s butterfly garden. Snacks will be provided. The program is free and open to children ages 2 and older with a caregiver. This program is sponsored by the Jackson County Farm Bureau in order of AG Week.

