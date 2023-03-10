The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is celebrating Ag Week. On Monday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m., Lexi Love from the Jackson County Farm Bureau will be reading "I Love Strawberries" by Shannon Anderson. A copy of that book will be donated to the library.
In addition to enjoying the story, children can paint rocks to look like strawberries for the library’s butterfly garden. Snacks will be provided. The program is free and open to children ages 2 and older with a caregiver. This program is sponsored by the Jackson County Farm Bureau in order of AG Week.
In other news at the Nicholson library:
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets Thursday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. The club is free and open to ages 16 and older. Copies of the book can be picked up at the circulation desk.
- On Tuesday, April 4, at 10:30 a.m., Conductor Jim Baughman will share his passion for railroading. In addition to educating the group about the history of the railroad, he will also bring his railroad memorabilia collection for everyone to view. The program is free and open to all ages with a parent or guardian.
- Nicholson's Daisy Festival will be held Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. The event begins on Saturday with the annual parade and continues in the Nicholson City Park. The library will have a booth at the event. Enjoy crafts, food, games, music and more. There will also be a cakewalk. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library. The library will also be selling raffle tickets for a quilt. Again, proceeds benefit the library.
- The City of Nicholson is having its annual Clean-Up Day on April 8 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Benton Center/Nicholson City Hall parking lot. Clean up day is for Nicholson residents only (addresses will be checked). No tires, paint or batteries will be accepted.
