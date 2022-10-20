Super heroes, book characters and more enjoyed the annual Boo Fest at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Dana Nichols and Dusty the Smoke Smelling Dragon with Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue kicked off the program with tips on how to stay safe trick-or-treating. The children played games and made crafts before enjoying Keith Karnok’s magic show. Each child attending received a free bag of goodies. The library thanks the following for helping with the vent: Nicholson Fire and Rescue, Carolyn Barnett, Debra Farmer, Linda Goodman, Karen Hutchinson, Casey Knight, Cilleain O’Keeffe-Dennis, Mike O’Keeffe, Tron and Marissa, Piedmont Regional Library System and the City of Nicholson.

In other library news:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.