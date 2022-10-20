Super heroes, book characters and more enjoyed the annual Boo Fest at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Dana Nichols and Dusty the Smoke Smelling Dragon with Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue kicked off the program with tips on how to stay safe trick-or-treating. The children played games and made crafts before enjoying Keith Karnok’s magic show. Each child attending received a free bag of goodies. The library thanks the following for helping with the vent: Nicholson Fire and Rescue, Carolyn Barnett, Debra Farmer, Linda Goodman, Karen Hutchinson, Casey Knight, Cilleain O’Keeffe-Dennis, Mike O’Keeffe, Tron and Marissa, Piedmont Regional Library System and the City of Nicholson.
- The City of Nicholson will recognize veterans during a Veterans Day program on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. at Benton Hall. This year, the city is extending an invitation for all veterans to be honored. Veterans are not required to reside in Nicholson to be recognized. The deadline to submit information is Thursday, Oct. 27. For more information, contact cityclerk@nicholson.ga.com or 706 757-3408.
- Kraft Kingdom, a new drop-in program for children will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 3-5:15 p.m. Children ages 2 and older (with a guardian and/or parent) can make a turkey headband craft. The program is free and will be at the Benton Center in the library annex room.
- Kick off the Christmas Season on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the library. The festivities continue at the Benton Center with the lighting of the city Christmas tree, activities, refreshments and music. The event is free and open to everyone.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the circulation desk.
- The library will not open until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day.
