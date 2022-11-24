The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson recently celebrated Farm City Week at the local daycare. Lexi Love of the Jackson County Farm Bureau read a story and provided an activity for the children to show their love to local farmers.
- The Nicholson library will host a Family Christmas Event on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library. Children can also tell Santa what they would like for Christmas this year. The group will also be making Christmas Cards for nursing home residents and ornaments. The event is free and open to the public.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the Circulation Desk. This month the group is reading, Christmas in Peachtree Bluff by Kristy Woodson Harvey.
- New books available for check-out: The Christmas Hummingbird by Davis Bunn, Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths, A Book Club to Die for by Dorothy St. James, The Cloisters by Kathy Hays, We Are the Light by Matthew Quick, The Perfect Assassin by James Patterson and Brian Sitts, Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks, Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich, The Prisoner by B.A. Paris and Godmersham Park by Gill Hornby.
