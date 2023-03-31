“All Together Now” is this year’s Summer Reading Program Theme at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. The library's first program is Thursday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. The Half Moon Petting Zoo will be at the library. Children can begin registering for the Summer Reading Program beginning May 22. All programs are free and open to children accompanied by a parent/caregiver.
- Nicholson’s seventh annual Clean-Up Day is Saturday, April 8, beginning at 8 a.m. Free dumpsters will be available for Nicholson residents only (proof of residency will be required). No tires, paint or batteries are allowed. The dumpsters will be in the Benton Center/Nicholson City Hall parking lot.
- The Nicholson Daisy Festival is on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. Enjoy cakewalks, crafts, food, games, music and more at the Nicholson City Park. All monies raised from the cakewalks go to the “Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” to help fund the 2023 Summer Reading Program.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, April 20, at 1:30 p.m. Stop by the circulation desk for your copy. Those ages 16 and older are welcome.
- The library will be closed Saturday, April 8, for the Easter holiday.
