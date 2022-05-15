"Oceans of Possibilities" is this year's summer reading program theme at the Nicholson Public Library. Registration begins on May 20. You can register online at prlib.Beanstack.org or at the library. Children who register at Nicholson will receive a bookmark, sticker and a Subway cookie coupon (Banks Crossing). Stop by the circulation desk to receive your sign up prizes. The first program will be the Hand Me Down Petting Zoo on Thursday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
OTHER LIBRARY NEWS
- The library wants to thank those who donated cakes, pies, cupcakes and participated in the Daisy Festival Cakewalk. All proceeds from the cakewalk and auction of cakes go to the “The Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." The library would also like to thank “The Quilting with Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” for the quilt they are raffling off, with the proceeds benefiting the library’s children programs. "A special thank you to the volunteers who worked tirelessly for the library: Carolyn Barnett, Alan Bunn, and Karen Hutchinson. A big shout out to Emily Bunn for creating “Braids for Books”. She braided hair for donations to the children’s programs at the library," library leaders said.
- The Nicholson “Quilt with Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” have designed a patriotic quilt for this year’s raffle. The quilt is 84X84 and will fit a queen size bed or can used as a wall hanging. The drawing will be held at the City of Nicholson’s July Independence Day Festival. Tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5, or 6 for $10. All proceeds from the raffle support the summer reading program.
- The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) is offering a new partnership with the Alliance Theatre to provide a pass for free tickets to certain theatre performances. The Georgia Public Libraries Community Ticket pass is available at all public libraries statewide. When checked out just like a book, patrons visit the Alliance website and utilize the pass to receive up to four free tickets to performances on either the Coca-Cola or Hertz Stage. Ask your librarian about the Georgia Libraries Community Pass or visit georgialibraries.org for more information.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Wednesday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is My Ex-Best Friend’s Wedding, by Wendy Wax. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
- Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en Espanol con la senorita Irma.
- The library is closed Saturdays in May and on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
