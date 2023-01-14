The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has a number of new books, including The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill, Nightmare Man, House of Wolves, Spare and Just the Nicest Couple.
- Visit the library Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 3-5 p.m. to make a Valentine craft. The program is free and open to ages 2 and older with a caregiver.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. The books are available at the circulation desk.
