Children of all ages stopped by for the Harold S. Swindle Public’s Library’s monthly drop-in craft to make Valentine cards. The Nicholson library’s next drop-in craft program will be on Tuesday, March 14, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees will be making a St. Patrick’s Day craft. The program is free and open to children ages 2 and older with a caregiver.
In other library news:
