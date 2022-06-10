Children of all ages recently set sail with Mark Bowman of Talewise for a pirate science adventure at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Participants used science lessons to escape a pirate ship that was stranded on a desert island, library leaders said. “The interactive program is a great way to introduce Science to children and ignite their curiosity” said Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager.
In other library news:
- Children and parents recently painted animals from Under the Sea. The children then took their creative art work home with them.
- Smokey Bear and his Ranger friend will be at the Nicholson Public Library Annex in Benton Center on Thursday, June 16, at 1 p.m. Meet Smokey Bear, learn fire safety and make a craft. The event is free and open to everyone.
- The Georgia Mobile Dairy will be at the library on Tuesday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m. This is a fully operational milking parlor with a live cow. The Georgia Mobile Dairy is a great way for everyone to learn where milk comes from and how it is processed, library leaders said. The program is free and open to everyone.
- The Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Quilting Group have designed a patriotic quilt for this year’s raffle. The quilt is 84 x 84 and will fit a queen size bed or can be used as a wall hanging. The drawing will be at the City of Nicholson’s July Independence Day Celebration. Tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5, or 6 for $10. All proceeds from the raffle support the Nicholson Public Library Summer Reading Program.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, July 21, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is The Matarese Circle by Robert Ludlum. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
- The library will have a booth setup at the City of Nicholson's Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2. The celebration is from 12-9 p.m. and will be held in the park. There will be vendors, food trucks, a live band and fireworks. The event is free and open to everyone.
