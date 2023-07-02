Dawn of Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment recently visited the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Dawn taught the children the hula, a Tahitian dance, and the New Zealand poi ball dance. In addition to learning the dance, they played instruments from the Hawaiian culture.
stop by the Nicholson library to make Ki
- ndness Cards for nursing home residents on Friday, July 7, at 11 a.m.
a summer reading wrap-up celebration will be held at Nicholson City Park on Thursday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. Bring your towel and celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program. All ages are welcome with a caregiver.
- a summer reading wrap-up celebration will be held at Nicholson City Park on Thursday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. Bring your towel and celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program. All ages are welcome with a caregiver.
