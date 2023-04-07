“Conductor” Jim Baughman recently gave a presentation at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Baughman worked for the railway for over 40 years. He shared part of his large collection of railway memorabilia. Children were also able to “punch a ticket” the way railway workers once did.
In other news at the Nicholson library:
- The City of Nicholson is hosting its annual Daisy Festival on Friday, May 5, (5-9 p.m.) and Saturday, May 6 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.). There will be cakewalks, crafts, food, live music and more. The festival will be at the Nicholson City Park.
- The library is raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog quilt. Tickets are $1 each. The drawing will be on Saturday, July 1. Tickets are available at the library and also at the Daisy Festival library booth. The quilt was made by the “Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised support our Children’s Summer Reading Program.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, April 20, at 1:30 p.m. Stop by the Circulation Desk for your copy. Everyone ages 16 and older are welcome.
