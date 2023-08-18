Hill

Casey Hill, a South Jackson Elementary School student, enjoys a book at the Nicholson library.

What are the hidden features on your phone? The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will host a class on iPhones and Androids on Friday, August 25, at 11 a.m. The class is free and open to seniors. You can register at the library or call to reserve your spot today.

In other library news:

Locations

