What are the hidden features on your phone? The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will host a class on iPhones and Androids on Friday, August 25, at 11 a.m. The class is free and open to seniors. You can register at the library or call to reserve your spot today.
- Hidden Gems Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month. The club is free and open to ages 16 and older. Each month’s book is available for check out at the circulation desk.
- New adult fiction includes: Presidents Wife, North of Nowhere, Finding Us, Someone You Trust, Canary Girls, Lion and Lamb, Tides of Fire, Miss Morton and the English House Party Murder. New adult non-fiction: Young Queens: Three Renaissance Women and the Price of Power, The Girls Who Fought Crime, and the Kitchen Witch.
- The library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 4.
