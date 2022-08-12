The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is part of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. The garden is listed as #260 Wonderland Garden, Nicholson.
“The pollinating garden is a wonderful opportunity to teach the community the importance of pollinating in our food chain” said Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager.
O’Keeffe thanks the following for their assistance with the project: Georgia State Library System-Strategic Partnerships, Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, Piedmont Regional Library System, Brandy Pethel-Jackson County Master Gardener, Eden Pethel, Georgia Bark and Mulch Company, maintenance department City of Nicholson, Tracy Bennett and Mike O’Keeffe. Thank you for your donations and hard work.
- A new program, The Krafty Kingdom, is coming up Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 3-5:15 p.m. Children can drop by the Library Annex to make a craft. The annex is located in the Benton Center. The program is free and open to all ages accompanied by a parent/guardian. This will be a once a month program.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, September 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the Library Annex. This month’s book selection is The Second Mrs. Astor. Copies may be picked up at the Circulation Desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.