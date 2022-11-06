This month’s drop-in craft at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is a turkey headband. Children ages 2 and older with a parent/guardian can stop by on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 3-5: p.m. to participate in the program. The program is free and will be in the library annex room located in the Benton Center.
- Kick off the Christmas season on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the library. The festivities continue at the Benton Center with the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree, activities, refreshments and music. The event is free and open to everyone.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the circulation desk.
- The library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day. The library will also be closed on Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving.
