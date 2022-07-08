The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson plans its Luau Party on Thursday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Nicholson City Park. There will be water activities, limbo, hula dancing and snacks. The program is free and open to everyone. Children must have a parent/caregiver present.
In other library news:
- Gail Fly was the winner of the “Quilt with Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” patriotic quilt. "Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets, all monies go to fund the library’s children programs," library leaders said. "The Nicholson Public Library would especially like to thank Emily Bunn for donating her time and talent for 'Braid for Books.' All of the money she raised also supports our children’s programs."
- Summer Reading points and prizes can still be collected at the Nicholson Public Library through Saturday, July 30. Grand prizes will be drawn Monday, August 1.
- Adult Summer Reading will be held through July 30. Adults that check out two Nicholson Public Library books (adult or young adult) receive a ticket to win a book bag filled with goodies. The library will draw weekly. You can only win once.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, July 21, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is "The Matarese Circle" by Robert Ludlum. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
