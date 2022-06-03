The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will host “Paint and Take Under the Sea” on Thursday, June 9, at 1 p.m. Children will be able to paint and take home their own original masterpiece. The program is for ages 4 and older with their parent/caregiver. It will be held in the Nicholson Library Annex at Benton Center.
In other library news:
- The Nicholson Public Library recently welcomed the Hand Me Down Zoo and their animals. Among the animals they brought were kangaroos, a wallaby, tortoises, a porcupine, hedgehogs, goats, bunnies, a lemur and a bearded dragon. “The children love seeing, petting, and learning about the animals, especially those not native to our country”, said Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager. The children and their parents learned how animals ended up at the rescue organization.
- The Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Quilt Group have designed a quilt for this year’s raffle. The quilt is 84x84 and will fit a queen size bed or can be used as a wall hanging. Tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5, or 6 for $10. All proceeds from the raffle support the Nicholson Public Library Summer Reading Programs. The drawing for the quilt will be held at the City of Nicholson’s July Independence Day festivities on Saturday, July 2.
- Register online for the summer reading program at prlib.Beanstack.org or at the library. Children who register at Nicholson will receive a bookmark, sticker and Subway cookie coupon (good at Banks Crossing). Stop by the circulation desk to receive your sign up prizes. Each book or 20 minutes of reading equals 1 point. Children earn prizes as they reach reading levels. When you read five points over our last prize level (40 points) you can earn a ticket to win one of the grand prizes. This year’s grand prizes include: A Funopolis Family Fun Pack, four tickets to a Gwinnet Stripers Game, four tickets to the High Museum of Art, two free movie passes and Atlanta Falcons autographed mini football helmet with certificate of authenticity, Papa John gift cards and more.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Wednesday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is My Ex-Best Friend’s Wedding by Wendy Wax. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
- Join the library each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol.
