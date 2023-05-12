Dollar General's Literacy Foundation has awarded approximately $285,000 in literacy grants to Georgia nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson was one of the recipients, receiving a $2,000 grant.
Funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
