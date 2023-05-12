The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson thanks the community and organizers for participating in this year's Daisy Festival.

"What a beautiful day in the Nicholson neighborhood to celebrate the 44th Annual Daisy Festival," library leaders said. "Children and adults participated in the cakewalk. All children who participated in our special cupcake walk received a free cupcake. Thank you to everyone who stopped by our booths and purchased books, raffle tickets and participated in our cakewalk."

