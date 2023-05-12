The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson thanks the community and organizers for participating in this year's Daisy Festival.
"What a beautiful day in the Nicholson neighborhood to celebrate the 44th Annual Daisy Festival," library leaders said. "Children and adults participated in the cakewalk. All children who participated in our special cupcake walk received a free cupcake. Thank you to everyone who stopped by our booths and purchased books, raffle tickets and participated in our cakewalk."
The library thanks the City of Nicholson, Linda Goodman, Carolyn Burnett, the Dreifus family, Mike O’Keeffe, Karen Hutchinson and the quilting ladies of the “The Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” for their work and support. All money raised support the library's Summer Reading Programs.
In other news at the Nicholson library:
- Summer Reading sign up begins Monday, May 22. Stop by the library or go to prlib.beanstack.org. Every child that registers will receive a free cookie from Subway at Banks Crossing, a sticker and bookmark.
- Kick off your summer fun at the Nicholson Public Library on Thursday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. with the Half Moon Petting Zoo. The program is free to all ages with a caregiver.
- The Nicholson library is raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog quilt. Tickets are $1 each. The drawing will be on July 1st. Tickets are available at the library. The quilt was made by the “The Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised support the children’s Summer Reading Program.
- The library will be closed Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.
