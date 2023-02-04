Area residents can be part of the “Nic Krewe” for Mardi Gras at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Children can make their own shoebox float to be displayed in the library. The floats will be displayed beginning Friday, Feb. 17. The most creative float will win a special prize pack. The floats need to be turned in by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. A family can enter a float together but only one prize will be awarded.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. The books are available at the circulation desk.
- Check out the latest books for adults: Lady Whistledown Strikes Back, Villa, Last Secret, Sleep No More, The Bandit Queens, Stolen Heir, and Without a Trace. New graphic novels for children include: Nubia: Queen of the Amazons, Harley Quinn: No Good Deed, Pizza and Taco 5: Rock Out, I Survived Hurricane Katrina 2005, and Baby Sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Birthday.
- The library will have a booth at the Nicholson Daisy Festival on Saturday, May 6.
- The library will be closed to the public on Friday, Feb. 24, to reorganize the library to better serve patrons.
