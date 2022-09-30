The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will host Divine Rescue Ranch on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the library annex. In addition to bringing animals, they will sharing their mission for rescuing and caring for animals in need. The event is free and open to all ages with a parent/guardian.
Other upcoming events at the Nicholson library include:
- Boo Fest will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18. There will be activities, crafts and a magical performance by Keith Karnok. The event is free and open to all ages with a parent/guardian. Costumes are encouraged by not required.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 1:30 p.m. This month, the group is reading The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson. Stop by and pick up your copy today.
- The City of Nicholson presents “Hocus Pocus” the original family movie at the Nicholson City Park. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. This event is free. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the concession stand. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or both. For more information, contact cityclerk@nicholson-ga.com.
- The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, for staff training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.