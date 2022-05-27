Area children can hang out with some cool animals with "Hand Me Down Petting Zoo" on Thursday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Hand Me Down Zoo is a sanctuary for exotic animals that offers an educational program developed to teach children to embrace and respect animals in their true form. All programs are free and open to all ages with a parent/caregiver.
Sign up for the Summer Reading Program online at prlib.Beanstack.org or at the library. Children who register at the Nicholson Public Library will receive a bookmark, sticker and Subway cookie coupon (Subway at Banks Crossing). Stop by the circulation desk to receive your sign up prizes. Each book or 20 minutes of reading equals one point. Children can earn prizes as they reach reading levels. When you read over our prize level, you can earn a ticket to win a grand prize. This year’s grand prizes include: A Funopolis Family Fun Pack, four tickets to a Gwinnett Stripers game, four tickets to the High Museum of Art, two free movie passes, an Atlanta Falcons autographed mini football helmet with a certificate of authenticity, Papa John gift cards and more.
The library will also host “Pirates: Lost at Sea” on Tuesday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m. The program is presented by Talewise, Learning Powered by Stories. "Throughout the program, volunteers from the audience will help our brave buccaneers to explore the science behind clouds, air pressure, chemical changes and more," library leaders said.The program is free and open to all ages with a caregiver.
In other library news:
- The “Quilt with Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” have designed a patriotic quilt for this year’s raffle. The quilt is 84-by-84 and will fit a queen size bed or can be used as a wall hanging. The drawing will be at the City of Nicholson’s July Independence Day Festival (Saturday, July 2). Tickets are $2 each, $3 for $5, or 6 for $10. All proceeds from the raffle support the Nicholson Public Library Summer Reading Programs.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Wednesday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is My Ex-Best Friend’s Wedding by Wendy Wax. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
