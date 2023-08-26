Celebrate Pirates Day at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees will be painting pirate ships on canvas to take home. The program is free and open to all ages 3 and older with a caregiver. The program will be held at the Benton Center Annex.
- In September, the library will celebrate 36 years of National Library Card Sign Up Month. The first free public library opened in 1889 in Washington, Georgia. In the last 134 years, libraries have evolved from print books and newspapers to movies, WiFi hotspots, Chromebooks, community passes, programs, ebooks, e-magazines, e-audiobooks and more.
- Hidden Gems Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month. The club is free and open to ages 16 and older. Each month’s book is available for check out at the circulation desk. This month’s selection is Well That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto.
- The library will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 4, in honor of Labor Day.
