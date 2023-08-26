Celebrate Pirates Day at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees will be painting pirate ships on canvas to take home. The program is free and open to all ages 3 and older with a caregiver. The program will be held at the Benton Center Annex.

In other library news:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.