The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will host a class on iPhones and Androids on Friday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. The class is free and open to seniors. It will be held in the library annex. You can register at the library or call to reserve your spot today (706 757-3577).
- The library has some new offerings to checkout. New this year are the Atlanta History Center and Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse passes. The Atlanta History Center covers 33 acres with award-winning exhibitions, historic homes and gardens. Explore the Smith Farm, Swan House and Gardens, the Cyclorama and more. The pass allows up to six to enjoy the center free. Travel back in time to the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. The pass enables four people to enjoy Shakespeare and the classics in this quaint tavern atmosphere. These passes are available at all Piedmont Regional libraries.
- Chromebooks are available for checkout at the Nicholson library. The Chromebooks were provided through a state-funded GREER grant to all PRLS libraries.
- What to learn more about pollinators in the area? Check out the library's Citizen Science Observing Pollinators Kit. It includes binoculars, data sheets, a stopwatch, bee identification guide, local flower guide and a field journal.
- The library will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 12-2 p.m.
