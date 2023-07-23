Not sure what all the features are on your phone? The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is hosting a class for that. The library plans a free senior Android and iPhone class on Friday, August 25, at 11 a.m. This program will be held at the Benton Center Annex Room. It is free, but attendees are asked to register by visiting of calling the library.
- Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day at the library. Every child that stops by the Nicholson library on Friday, August 4, will receive a free chocolate chip cookie while supplies last. Children must be present to receive a free cookie.
- Nicholson’s first annual water war is coming up Saturday, July 29, from 3-5 p.m. at Nicholson City Park. Bring your water guns and towel to beat the heat. Refill stations will be posted around the park. The event is free and open to all ages. Children must have a parent/guardian present.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m. The club is for ages 16 and older. Books are available at the Circulation Desk with your PINES library card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.