The Nicholson Public Library will participate in the Petsense at Banks Crossing Adopt-a-thon event on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to. 4 p.m. Attendees can learn about pet adoption and enjoy coloring, face painting and stories about pets. The event is free and open to everyone.
Other library events and highlights include:
- This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities." The library visits from the Talewise Science Program, a petting zoo, Smokey Bear, the Georgia Mobile Dairy and comedic ventriloquist, Mark Merchant. Staff-run activities include a mermaid storytime, pool noodle structure crafts, paint and take and more. The program begins May 20. Sponsors include: Arby’s, Chick-Fil-A, the Gwinnett Stripers, High Museum of Art, Funopolis, Papa John’s, Commerce Cinemas, Subway, Dairy Queen of Commerce, Home Depot and Dunkin’ Donuts.
- The Nicholson “Quilt with Friends” have designed a patriotic quilt for this year’s raffle. The quilt is 84x84 and will fit a queen size bed or can be used as a wall hanging. The drawing will be at the City of Nicholson’s July Independence Day Festival. Tickets are $2 each, three for $5, or six for $10. All proceeds from the raffle support the Nicholson Public Library Summer Reading Program.
- The Nicholson Public Library is accepting donations for its new Community Shelf Project. Donations needed include: soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving cream, female hygiene products, packaged combs and hairbrushes. The Community Shelf provides citizens with basic hygienic products.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 pm. This month’s selection is “Splinter in the Blood." Copies are available at the circulation desk. This program is for adults.
- The Knit "n" Stitch group meets on Tuesday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your latest projects and enjoy social interaction with other crafters. Mask wearing is encouraged, not required. This program is for adults.
- Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page for Nicholson Spanish Storytime, hora de cuentos en español con la señorita Irma.
- The library is a passport acceptance agency. The library has trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Routine processing is 8-11 weeks and expedite processing (for an additional $60) is 5-7 weeks. Processing time begins when the application is received at the passport agency or center, not at the time of mailing. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
- The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. It also offers faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
- The library will be closed on Saturdays in May.
