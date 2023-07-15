The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson wrapped up its Summer Reading Program with a foam and water party. Children of all ages enjoyed dancing and playing in the foam. Nicholson Area Fire Rescue sprayed the children with water. Cool refreshments were also provided. The library thanks everyone who participated, along with its summer volunteers: Karen Hutchinson, Emily Bunn, Linda Goodman and Mike O’Keeffe.
The last day to redeem summer reading prizes will be Saturday, July 22. Drawings for the grand prizes will be held on Monday, July 24.
