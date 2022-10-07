The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson plans its Boo Fest on Tuesday, October 18, from 6-8 p.m. There will be activities, crafts and a magical performance by Keith Karnok. The event is free and open to all ages with a parent/guardian. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, October 20, at 1:30 p.m. This month, the group is reading “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson. Stop by and pick up your copy today.
- The City of Nicholson presents “Hocus Pocus” the original family movie at the Nicholson City Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. This event is free. Popcorn, candy, drinks and more will be available for purchase at the concession stand. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chair. For more information, contact cityclerk@nicholson-ga.com.
- Kraft Kingdom, a new drop-in craft program for children, will be Tuesday, November 15, from 3-5:15 PM. Children ages 2 and older can make a turkey headband craft in the library annex room.
- Mark your calendars to kick off the Christmas season on Thursday, December 8, from 6-8 p.m. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the library. The event continues at the Benton Center with crafts, refreshments and music. The event is free and open to everyone.
