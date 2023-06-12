The City of Nicholson will host its Independence Day event on Saturday, July 1.
There will be food and craft vendors, inflatables, a train ride, a mechanical bull, music by Whiskey Rose Band and fireworks.
The event will be held from 3-9:30 p.m. at East Jackson Park, located at 225 Lakeview Dr., Nicholson.
