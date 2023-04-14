Quilt

The Nicholson library is raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog quilt. Tickets are $1 each. The drawing will be on July 1 (Nicholson’s Independence Day Festival). Tickets are available at the library and also at the Daisy Festival Library Booth. The quilt was made by the “Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised support the Children’s Summer Reading Program.

Nicholson is hosting its 44th annual Daisy Festival on May 5-6. The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson invites the community to visit their booth and enjoy the festivities. The event begins on Friday, May 5th (5-9 p.m.) and Saturday, May 6 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Enjoy the parade, cakewalks, food, crafts, games, live music (including Georgia Red Clay) and more. The Daisy Festival will be held at Nicholson City Park.

In other library news:

