Nicholson is hosting its 44th annual Daisy Festival on May 5-6. The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson invites the community to visit their booth and enjoy the festivities. The event begins on Friday, May 5th (5-9 p.m.) and Saturday, May 6 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Enjoy the parade, cakewalks, food, crafts, games, live music (including Georgia Red Clay) and more. The Daisy Festival will be held at Nicholson City Park.
- The Nicholson library is raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog quilt. Tickets are $1 each. The drawing will be on July 1 (Nicholson’s Independence Day Festival). Tickets are available at the library and also at the Daisy Festival Library Booth. The quilt was made by the “Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised support the Children’s Summer Reading Program.
- Drop by the library on Tuesday, May 9, from 3-5 p.m. to make a Mother’s Day card. The program is free and open to children of all ages with a caregiver.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, May 18, at 1:30 p.m. May's book selection is Overkill by Sandra Brown. Stop by the Circulation Desk for your copy. Everyone who is ages 16 and older are welcome.
- Due to bad weather, the City of Nicholson’s Clean-Up Day has been moved to Saturday, April 22, starting at 8 a.m. Come to the Benton Center/Nicholson City Hall parking lot. No tires, paint or batteries will be accepted. Proof of residency will be required. For more information, contact Nicholson City Hall 706 757-3408.
