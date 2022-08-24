Jackson County public safety will host Night of Lights Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 p.m. to dark.
The event will take place at the Jackson County Ag Facility (1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson) and the Jackson County Fire Training Center (64 Fowler Rd., Jefferson).
Fire, EMS, police and sheriff's office personnel will be on hand.
"Join us for an evening of fun with your local public safety agencies and community partners," organizers said.
Live demos and planned, along with Touch-a-Truck. Costumes are encouraged.
Food and snowcones will be available to purchase. Free candy will be available.
