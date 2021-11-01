The Athens Area Community Foundation announces the 2021 Nonprofit of the Year Award, which recognizes and rewards nonprofit organizations in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe counties that have exemplary practices in leadership, management, innovation, collaboration and impact. Nominations for the award will be accepted through Nov. 12.
This award is a tradition celebrating nonprofit organizations that serve the community and share knowledge of healthy management practices. One honoree will be selected and announced in January. The honoree will be formally recognized during the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in February.
“The Nonprofit of the Year Award stemmed from a desire to honor a nonprofit organization that is exceeding in excellent management skills, leadership, and community impact in our region,” said Sarah McKinney, Athens Area Community Foundation President and CEO. “We know that all nonprofit organizations are always working to help better our community, and we want to acknowledge and congratulate them for their dedication and skills.”
This award is open to all active 501(c)(3) organizations operating within Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe counties. The award has three priority areas for consideration: strong leadership and management practices; demonstrated innovation and collaboration; and community impact. Details about the award and application are live on athensareacf.org. All nominations must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.