The Oconee Rivers Audubon Society will be hosting a fundraiser Thursday, September 16, from 5-10 p.m. on at Southern Brewing Company.
The event will feature live music and percentage of the proceeds will go directly to Oconee Rivers Audubon Society.
Tickets can be purchased on site or online (https://bit.ly/SBCSept16). Mention Oconee Rivers Audubon Society for discounted ticket price ($5).
For more information, visit www.oconeeriversaudubon.org, or contact Publicity Chair Cody Cox at publicity@oconeeriversaudubon.org.
