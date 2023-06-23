The Crawford W. Long Museum is offering two opportunities for free admission this summer.

Free admission to the museum is offered during the "Dog Days of Summer." Museum visitors may bring their dog on a leash for one free admission pass to the museum. Treats will be provided.

