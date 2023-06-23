The Crawford W. Long Museum is offering two opportunities for free admission this summer.
Free admission to the museum is offered during the "Dog Days of Summer." Museum visitors may bring their dog on a leash for one free admission pass to the museum. Treats will be provided.
The museum is also participating in the Blue Star Museum program, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
The Crawford Long Museum is located at 28 College Street and is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed major holidays). For more information, call 706-367-5307.
