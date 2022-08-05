Over 2,400 books were read during the summer reading program at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. The winners of the library's grand prize drawings are:

Ben Booth, Funopolis Family Fun Pass; Ethan Clark, Georgia Aquarium General Admission Passes; Olivia Brooks, four Gwinnett Stripers Tickets; Jeremy De La Cruz, High Museum of Art Tickets; Andie Crumley, Commerce Cinemas Tickets; Blakley Pittman and Vin Davis, Papa John’s Gift Cards; Donald Booth, Atlanta Falcon autographed mini helmet (certified); Charlie Crumley, Seal Warmie; Oscar Kuhlman, Wally Whale Changeable Night Light; and Lena Kuhlman, Bee Backpack. The winners and over 90 more participants read 50 or more books to be in the grand prize drawing. 

