Over 2,400 books were read during the summer reading program at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. The winners of the library's grand prize drawings are:
Ben Booth, Funopolis Family Fun Pass; Ethan Clark, Georgia Aquarium General Admission Passes; Olivia Brooks, four Gwinnett Stripers Tickets; Jeremy De La Cruz, High Museum of Art Tickets; Andie Crumley, Commerce Cinemas Tickets; Blakley Pittman and Vin Davis, Papa John’s Gift Cards; Donald Booth, Atlanta Falcon autographed mini helmet (certified); Charlie Crumley, Seal Warmie; Oscar Kuhlman, Wally Whale Changeable Night Light; and Lena Kuhlman, Bee Backpack. The winners and over 90 more participants read 50 or more books to be in the grand prize drawing.
Local summer reading sponsors included: Funopolis, Ingles of Commerce, Subway of Banks Crossing, Chick-fil-A of Banks Crossing, Commerce Cinemas, Papa John’s of Banks Crossing, Home Depot of Commerce, Arby’s of Banks Crossing, Piedmont Regional Library System and Dairy Queen of Commerce. Georgia Aquarium, High Museum of Art, Atlanta Falcons, and the Gwinnett Stripers were also sponsors.
- The Nicholson library is looking ahead to fall with its new monthly drop-in craft program beginning in September. The program will be in the Benton Center in the Library Annex Room. The library will also have the Divine Rescue Ranch coming for a visit, its annual Boo Fest, along with Jingle and Mingle with Santa and Mrs. Claus in December. Updates will be posted on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, August 18, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is, The Duke and I by Julia Quinn. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
- Becky Huss is the fourth and final winner of the adult summer reading program. She won a bag full of goodies from local businesses.
