Ella Parker was selected to receive the Jefferson Woman's Club 2023 scholarship from among five applicants.
She will attend East Tennessee State University in the fall, where she will play for the women's soccer team. Parker spoke to the club members detailing some of her student activities at Jefferson High School including her individual soccer instruction and involvement in the Miracle Club.
