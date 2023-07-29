Andrea Christine Peace wed Jordan Robert Thomas, both of Little Rock, Ark., during a May 6 ceremony at Rusty Tractor Vineyards in Little Rock.
Peace is the daughter of Chuck and Vicki Peace, of Eldorado, Ark. She is a 2006 graduate from Junction City High School. Peace graduated from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences College of Nursing with a bachelors of science in nursing in 2012. She works at the University of Arkansas Medical School as a neonatal nurse in ICU.
Thomas is the son of Melanie and Kevin Weatherby, of Maysville, and Robert and April Thomas, of Cape Coral, Fla. Thomas is a 2007 graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School and a 2011 graduate of University of Georgia majoring in agri-business. He is employed as a broker with JW Nutt.
The wedding party included: Matron of honor, Mallori Clark, of Hot Springs, Ark.; bridesmaid, Paige Coleman, of Eldorado, Ark.; flower girl, Andi Rae Brown (niece of the groom); ring bearers, Wyatt and Chilton Peace (nephews of the bride); best man, Luke Henry Thomas, the 3-year-old son of the bride and groom; groomsmen, Peter Treadwell and Matt Phillips, both of Little Rock; and ushers, John David Guthrie, of St. Joseph, La., and Wade Peace, of Little Rock.
Surviving grandparents of the groom include Evelyn Dutton, Maysville, and Robert Hoyt Thomas, of Pendergrass.
The couple plans to take a wedding trip to Banff, Canada.
