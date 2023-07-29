Andrea Christine Peace wed Jordan Robert Thomas, both of Little Rock, Ark., during a May 6 ceremony at Rusty Tractor Vineyards in Little Rock. 

Peace is the daughter of Chuck and Vicki Peace, of Eldorado, Ark. She is a 2006 graduate from Junction City High School. Peace graduated from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences College of Nursing with a bachelors of science in nursing in 2012. She works at the University of Arkansas Medical School as a neonatal nurse in ICU.

