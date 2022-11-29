A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day will be held at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a food, a movie and memorabilia on display.
Come take a tour through the historic courthouse and visit with members of the American Legion, leaders said.
The courthouse is located at 85 Washington St., Jefferson.
