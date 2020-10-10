Christine Howard of Pendergrass, a registered nurse who works on the 5th Floor Medical/Surgical Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital, has received St. Mary’s system-wide DAISY Award for nursing excellence.
“She is the epitome of nursing excellence,” writes Chaplain Steve Bauer, one of her two nominators. “When I think about nurses who bleed compassion, empathy, and just good old hospitality, I think of Christi every time.”
Howard’s nominations highlighted three examples of her commitment to care.
In one, she reached out to her church and made connections with a church in another city to ensure a homeless patient with a life-threatening diagnosis was able to receive follow-up care after discharge.
In the second, she raised a patient’s spirits and improved her recovery time by reuniting the patient with a loved one.
And in the third, she demonstrated that she valued the dignity of another homeless patient by taking time to clean and trim his hair and beard.
“This is the kind of nurse I want to take care of me, one who is not just concerned about my present care but my outcome. She definitely went above and beyond, but she did it with such a kind and willing heart,” writes nominator Shannon Howell, 5th Floor unit secretary.
Howard joined St. Mary’s in August 2019.
The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. Inspired by the care that nurses provided to a dying young man, the DAISY Foundation partners with some 4,000 hospitals and schools in all 50 states and 26 nations to honor extraordinary nurses.
