Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.