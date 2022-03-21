Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center celebrated National Certified Nurses Day on March 19.
Certification validates a nurse's specialty knowledge for practice in a defined functional or clinical area of nursing. Currently, over 100,000 acute and critical care nurses hold certification in their specialty.
In addition, certification benefits patients and their families, validating that the nurses caring for them have demonstrated experience, knowledge and skills in the complex specialties of nursing care, Piedmont leaders said.
Certified Nurses Day is an annual worldwide event dedicated to celebrating certification as a means to ensure high standards of patient care and safety. Initially proposed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the day honors the birth of the late Margretta "Greta" Madden Styles, an international pioneer of nursing certification who designed the first comprehensive study of nursing credentialing.
