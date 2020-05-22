Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center’s Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support will host its annual In Their Shoes 10K virtually this year. The last day to register and submit 10K scores taking place on Sunday, May 31, at 5 p.m.
Originally scheduled in March, the Loran Smith Center made the decision to postpone this year’s event in light of the spread of coronavirus. The annual In Their Shoes 10K honors and remembers community members, friends and family members diagnosed with cancer. It also serves as the main fundraising event for the Loran Smith Center.
“The In Their Shoes 10K is so important for the people in our community, as it not only honors community members, friends and family members diagnosed with cancer, but it also helps raise funds for the free services at the Loran Smith Center,” said Joel Siebentritt, manager of support services at the Loran Smith Center. “We’re so excited to once again host this fun, annual community event.”
According to Siebentritt, the decision to postpone the center’s original event date and make this year’s event a virtual 10K is based on guidelines and recommendations from Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) to avoid large social gatherings.
“This is especially important for cancer survivors and others who may have weakened immune systems due to illness or treatment,” Siebentritt said.
With the 10K now being hosted virtually, those registered can run or walk the 6.2 miles anytime and anywhere from Saturday, May 23, thorough Sunday, May 31. Once participants have completed the 10K, they can submit their scores online. Participants must be registered for In Their Shoes first before they can submit their scores.
Awards will be presented to the top 10K finishers, and the event is $25 for cancer survivors and $40 for those everyone else.
The Loran Smith Center at Piedmont Athens Regional offers cancer patients and their families professionally-led support programs to assist them through their journey with cancer – regardless of where they receive cancer treatment. The center’s services include support groups, educational workshops, individual and group counseling, exercise classes, complementary therapies and a library. It also provides emotional and spiritual support to cancer patients, their families and caregivers before, during and after treatment.
Funds raised through the In Their Shoes 10K all support these free programs, and since its start in 2006, the event has raised over $1.4 million for the center.
For more information about the services offered at the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support or to register or submit a score for the In Their Shoes 10K, visit InTheirShoesAthens.org.
