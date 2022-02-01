The Piedmont Regional Library System is seeking the public's input as it undergoes its strategic planning process.
"Your input will help us design future services and programs effectively," library system leaders said.
To complete a short survey, visit https://bit.ly/3FRwgxi
Upon completion, you will be entered into a prize drawing as a thank you for your feedback. Responses are confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.