The Piedmont Regional Library Sytstem was recently awarded a $3,000 literacy grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF).
The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country for recipients to use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.
Applications for the 2024 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January 2024. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
To shine an additional light on literacy, the DGLF is also currently hosting its fourth annual The Yellow Glasses Project through September 8 (or while supplies last). Customers can purchase yellow sunglasses at Dollar General stores for $2 each, and all proceeds benefit the Foundation.
