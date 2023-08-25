Behind the scenes

Tammy Packard gives an instructional lesson to homeschoolers at the Jefferson Public Library about what magicians do behind the scenes.

Jefferson Public Library patrons will have a chance to drive their cars (RC cars, that is) throughout the library on September 12 from 5:30-7 pm. Bring your own RC car for an adventurous driving experience over ramps and through obstacle courses. The library will have a few cars available to share if you don’t have one.

Other upcoming programs include:

