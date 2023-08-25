Jefferson Public Library patrons will have a chance to drive their cars (RC cars, that is) throughout the library on September 12 from 5:30-7 pm. Bring your own RC car for an adventurous driving experience over ramps and through obstacle courses. The library will have a few cars available to share if you don’t have one.
Other upcoming programs include:
- Tweens and teens (ages 10 – 18), drop in on September 18 at 4:30 pm to create a mini clay sculpture. Use polymer clay to make little pins, charms, trinkets or any design of your choosing.
- September 20 is “Bad” Family Photo Day at the Jefferson library. Patrons who miss the glamour photos of yesteryear will have an opportunity to recreate the magic with John & Kym Creative Co. If you are interested, sign up for a time slot at the service desk or call 706-367-8012.
