Members of the bar no longer present cases in Jackson County’s Historic Courthouse in Jefferson. Instead, visitors can hear sounds from a different type of bar — the kind found on sheet music.
Concerts are now held every other month upstairs in the second-floor courtroom. They are part of the Jackson County Jamboree, a concert series that celebrates the musical roots of rural North Georgia.
Al McLeod, who produces the nonprofit series, sees it as a way to share and preserve the county’s musical traditions while providing an outlet for professional performers.
“This area has a rich pool of talent but few opportunities for artists to share some really wonderful music,” he says.
The show has already featured bluegrass, blues, folk and old-time country music. Recent performers include The Original Courthouse All-Star String Band, as well as bluesman Ross “Pead Boy” Pead and songsters The Solstice Sisters and Maggie and the Mason Jars.
The Jamboree is a good fit with the Historic Courthouse’s mission, believes Henry Johnson, who volunteers as an emcee.
“It connects people with the past in an entertaining way," he said.
Johnson should know. For 12 years, the Jefferson resident emceed Dahlonega’s Mountain Music and Medicine Show. The radio program aired monthly on Georgia Public Broadcasting and earned multiple Gabby awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.
“The town strongly supported the show because it brought a lot of visitors who spent money in town,” Johnson adds.
Currently bi-monthly, McLeod hopes the series will become a monthly event and a showcase for student musicians, as it was in Dahlonega.
“Right now you have to drive outside the county to hear good, live traditional music on a Saturday night,” says McLeod. “Why go outside the county? Why not bring it here?”
The next Jamboree concert is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4. For details and updates, follow @jacksoncountyjamboree on Facebook or call 706-387-7683.
