Scavenger Hunt

Kyle Bean shows off his new sunglasses. Bean participated in the Nicholson library’s scavenger hunt.

The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson reminds patrons that the 25th anniversary of “Read Across America” is just around the corner. On March 2 each year, children and adults participate in the largest celebration of reading.

"Reading is important for children in order to inspire their creativity, curiosity, teach lessons, reveal new worlds, and enrich their understanding of others. Stop by today and check out our ever changing and updated collection," library leaders said.

