The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson reminds patrons that the 25th anniversary of “Read Across America” is just around the corner. On March 2 each year, children and adults participate in the largest celebration of reading.
"Reading is important for children in order to inspire their creativity, curiosity, teach lessons, reveal new worlds, and enrich their understanding of others. Stop by today and check out our ever changing and updated collection," library leaders said.
Other library news includes:
- New books available: The Midwife’s Touch, Last Orphan, Lives of the Wives: Five Literary Marriages, Lying Beside You, Last Tale of the Flower Bride, Of Manners and Murder, The House Guest, Don’t Fear the Reaper, and The House of Eve.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets Thursday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. The club is free and open to ages 16 and older. Copies of the book can be picked up at the circulation desk.
- Stop by the Nicholson library on Tuesday, March 14, from 3-5 p.m. for the monthly drop-in craft. This month, children ages 2 and older can make a pot of gold for St. Patrick’s Day. The program is free for children with a caregiver.
- The library will have a booth at the Nicholson Daisy Festival on Saturday, May 6.
- The library will be closed Friday, February 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.