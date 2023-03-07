Dr. Kischa S. Reed was elected the Jackson County Community Outreach executive vice president by the board of directors during the January JCCO meeting.
She will be assigned various new, nonprofit improvement tasks and help the organization grow.
Dr. Reed was born and raised in the area and recently moved back to Jackson County to help the community she grew up in. The JCCO bylaws allow the vice president position to be filled when needed, and Dr. Reed has stepped up to the job.
To learn more about the organization, visit jccoscholarships.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
