Reptile expert Andy Howington will be visiting the Commerce Public Library on Saturday, June 18, with a drop-in program on coastal snakes. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beatin' Path Drumming will present a program at the library on Thursday, June 23, at 11 a.m. This program, entitled Land Ho, is described as "a journey across the ocean in search of rhythmic treasure." The countries of West Africa, the Caribbean, India and the Middle East will be visited in a "dynamic" program with audience interaction. There is still time to sign-up for summer reading. So far, children have read over 3,200 books and 461 have signed up for the program.
Join the library for Book Vine at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 17, to discuss Light on Snow by Anita Shreve. Everyone is welcome and Shreve's books are available to pick up at the library.
Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at noon; Wednesdays, family story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash from 4-5:30 p.m., chess at 6 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine at 1 p.m.
