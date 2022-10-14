The Divine Healing Rescue Ranch recently visited the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. The children enjoyed meeting and interacting with the rescued animals, several of whom are available for adoption (the rabbit and guinea pigs).

The DHRR is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Danielle and Tim Caywood opened their 7.5-acre farm to animals in need of homes concentrating on farm animals. Over the years, they have rescued and/or rehabilitated horses, goats, donkeys, sheeps, goats, rabbits and guinea pigs. For more information on or to setup a visit to the farm, email divinehealingranch.org.

