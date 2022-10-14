The Divine Healing Rescue Ranch recently visited the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. The children enjoyed meeting and interacting with the rescued animals, several of whom are available for adoption (the rabbit and guinea pigs).
The DHRR is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Danielle and Tim Caywood opened their 7.5-acre farm to animals in need of homes concentrating on farm animals. Over the years, they have rescued and/or rehabilitated horses, goats, donkeys, sheeps, goats, rabbits and guinea pigs. For more information on or to setup a visit to the farm, email divinehealingranch.org.
- On Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the PuRL mobile library will at the East Jackson Middle School. Stop by to learn about all the resources available through the Piedmont Regional Library System (PRLS). The library will also have books available for check-out. You can also register for a library card if you don't have one.
- The City of Nicholson presents “Hocus Pocus” the original family movie at the Nicholson City Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. This is a free event. Popcorn, candy, drinks and more will be available for purchase at the concession stand. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For more information, contact cityclerk@nicholson-ga.com.
- The City of Nicholson will hold its Veterans Day Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at Benton Hall. The city is inviting all veterans to be honored. Veterans are not required to reside in Nicholson to be recognized. The deadline to submit information is Thursday, Oct. 27. For more information, contact cityclerk@nicholson.ga.com or call 706 757-3408.
- Kraft Kingdom, a new drop-in craft program for children will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 3-5:15 p.m. Children ages 2 and older can make a turkey headband craft. The program is free and will be at the Benton Center in the library annex room.
- Kick-off the Christmas season on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the library. The fun continues at the Benton Center with activities, refreshments, tree lighting and music. The event is free and open to everyone.
