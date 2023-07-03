The Jackson County Area Retired Educators’ Association will meet on Thursday, July 13, at 12 p.m. at the Empower College and Career Center located in the former Jackson County High School in Jefferson.
The meeting will begin at noon with a catered lunch provided by Jan Webster Catering. There is no charge for the meal, but reservations will need to be made by contacting Tim or Lynne Wheeler at wheelert@windstream.net or 706-215-5026 by Wednesday, July 6.
